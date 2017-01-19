How To Wear A Tracksuit, The Bella Hadid Way

This story was originally published on January 4, 2017.
The Hadids have recently discovered the ease and comfort tracksuits. They're probably too young to remember the original matching set in all its early-aughts glory, but no matter: Track is back. Whether or not it's the first time they're experiencing this no-fuss, no-thought outfit, hey, at least the ultra-comfortable look is cool again. Each athleisure-embracing starlet has her own take on the classic: Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne like to twin, Gigi Hadid likes hers personalized. Younger sister Bella has embraced this comeback trend in her off-duty style — and she's already landed on an outfit formula that works for her.
Step one: Find your tracksuit of choice — like this bright orange style with a contrasting hood the 20-year-old model wore recently. Then, to offset the loose fit of the tracksuit, pair it with a cropped tank. Sneakers are, of course, the preferred footwear for completing an athleisure look. (For the new face of Nike, that often means a pair of swoosh-stamped kicks.)
The Hadid way of tracksuit-ing, however, involves adding a touch of luxury. This could be done with a miniature leather bag with a not-so-itty-bitty price tag. (One of her favorites — black-and-red monogrammed Louis Vuitton style — retails for $1,910.) Now, we can, of course, skip this last step to achieve the look, much to the relief of our bank accounts. So, dig up those tracksuits of yore, polish your Air Force 1's, and put your best model-off-duty foot forward. See three examples of this formula in the slideshow, ahead.