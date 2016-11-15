Bella Hadid Replaces The Weeknd With New Necklace, Athleisure Deal

Bella Hadid has reportedly split with longtime boyfriend Abél Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd. She's made subtle references to this with her neckwear, swapping out her usual "Abel" choker for styles that that read "Bella." There's the one she wore to a Lakers game with Kendall Jenner. Then, there's the Gothic one she wore out and about town last week (Hey, getting your name in the same font as people get "Only God Can Judge Me" chest rockers is a power move regardless of circumstance.) Still, the model has been having quite the week, despite the rumors circulating online — and she's once again using her outfits to make big announcements.
The 20-year-old model shared a snap of herself wearing her athleisure best on a familiar New York street corner — one that happened to feature, well, herself on a huge Nike billboard. In the Hadid universe, this is how you announce you landed a campaign.
"So excited to announce that I am OFFICIALLY PART OF THE @NIKE FAMILY!," she wrote, promising that more would be on the way soon. (We'd say towering over the Swarovski store is a good start.) Between this and the news that she'll be walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show later this month, we'd say Hadid will be ending her 2016 with a bang.
