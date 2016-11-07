If you’re in the Hadid clan, you're pretty much a guaranteed style star. Not only do you get first dibs on straight-off-the-runway looks, but you also have a multitude of enviable closets to pull from — all under the same roof. It often looks like certain trends get passed around from one sibling to another. We can at the very least infer that that was the case with Bella Hadid's latest get-up.
Over the past few months, we've noticed sister Gigi fall hard for the customization trend, splashing her surname across jackets and shirts. This penchant for the personalized probably makes it a little bit harder to swap outfits with friends and family. So, instead, fellow model and little sib Bella decided to simply get her own one-off merch.
For a night out in Los Angeles over the weekend, the 20-year-old model wore a thick, black choker that read "Bella," in case we'd somehow forgotten her name. She paired the personalized accessory with a lingerie-inspired bodysuit — a possible nod to her upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut? (Alright, that's purely speculative, but we wouldn't be surprised if Hadid was still reeling from trying on her bedazzled runway look.)
We’re pretty sure no one is going to confuse the Hadid sisters on the runway — or ever, really. Still, both Bella and Gigi tend to embrace up-and-coming trends at around the same time. Personalization makes it a little harder for your sibling to "borrow" your precious garment, though. Now, the real question is: How long can these trendsetting sisters keep the choker trend alive?
