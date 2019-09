Guess Which Famous Face Is Walking The VS Fashion Show?

If your last name is "Hadid," you've had a busy couple of days. Let's recap: Just yesterday, Gigi Hadid dropped a shoe collaboration and a new Tommy Hilfiger ad . And today, we celebrate little sister Bella's latest break in a series of huge industry coups: The 20-year old just landed a spot in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show If you found yourself just south of Central Park yesterday in the vicinity of VS HQ in New York, you probably saw a bevy of models hanging around the building with their books. But who made the cut?, we asked ourselves, as each silhouette of model-off-duty realness came strutting out of the spinning doors. However, thanks to a photo posted by makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, we see Bella lingerie-clad, captioned: "Congrats my little baby bells on getting @victoriassecret ! It's been a beautiful ride so far and I can't wait to see what's next! ❤️ #proud #worlddomination ." And using some pretty obvious context clues, we knew the jig was up.