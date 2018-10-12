Halloween is right around the corner, which means the streets are about to get weird. Every October, we're inundated with one inappropriate halloween costume after the next — on previous years' lineups: Caitlyn Jenner, Cecil The Lion, and those of offbeat (er, curated) identities — but if you're scraping the barrel for what to be this time around, look no further than the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. No, really.
Victoria's Secret often treats its themes with as much subtlety as many people on Halloween do — which is to say, none at all. So there's a lot to look out for with each broadcast (like the time it sent Karlie Kloss down the runway wearing a Native American-themed bikini and then yanked it from the taped show before it aired). Aside from cultural appropriation, there have also been tons of questionable sexified looks, from a clown to a gym rat to, yes, even a Tinkertoy. That's what makes cataloguing them all so fun.
Much like Victoria's Secret's paradigm of the female body type, these 30+ costumes — and their boob-forward sex appeal — are to be taken lightly, and serve as mere inspiration for this October 31. Ahead, you'll see some of the best conversation pieces from the show's past 10 years that will definitely get you in the Halloween spirit. And, as a friendly reminder: Don't be afraid to get a little funny with it — avec tact, of course.