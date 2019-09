Social change platform DoSomething.org successfully campaigned Wholesale Halloween Costumes and Anytime Costumes to remove their masculine-presenting versions of the Caitlyn Jenner costume with their 1 Star for Hate: Transphobia campaign. Wrote Sam Arpino on DoSomething.org's official post about its win, “Celebrity costumes are often made to do one of two things: honor a celebrity or poke fun at them. […] Unlike the Jenner costume, these are generally regarded as hilarious, with only a few people finding them offensive. So, what was the difference between that and the Caitlyn costume? The answer is incredibly simple: women aren’t being killed for their body mods or their hair color. Women are being killed, however, for their trans identity."And, of course, it only gets worse: Anytimcostumes.com is stocking a wig labeled “Unisex Miss-ter Olympic Wig” that's supposed to be a parody of Caitlyn Jenner's hair. Reads the description: “Be an advocate for the liberal agenda in this Unisex Miss-ter Olympic Wig! If you can’t identify as a male, throw on this brunet wig that offers a modern style and straight cut. Complete your costume by ordering a medal that shows what used to be of the infamous Bruce Jenner.”Anytimecostumes.com recently posted an update on its Facebook page. It reads:Our “Call Me Caitlyn” costume has become a hot topic and we want to assure all our fans and customers that it is NOT and will NEVER be our intention to promote or condone discrimination. We carry the costume because we believe in the spirit of Halloween and costume parties and we are equal opportunity satirists — we believe these are the times when people can be irreverent and make a parody of everyone and anyone including themselves. That’s why we have all kinds of over-the-top costumes on buzzing themes, characters, and celebrities. If it’s a hot topic, we are going to have a costume about it. We are in the business of taking a fun approach to what’s relevant, and letting people put on a costume and be part of it. Thank you for having an open dialogue about it!”This article was originally published at 10:30 a.m. on August 25, 2015.