Update: Ashley Benson Responds To Halloween Costume Controversy

This story was originally published on October 6:Offensive Halloween costumes are nothing new. See: Julianne Hough's ill-advised Crazy Eyes costume and this highly questionable Caitlyn Jenner get-up . But, dressing up as a lion who was senselessly killed for sport amid much controversy? Yeah, no.Ashley Benson of Pretty Little Liars posted a lighthearted Instagram of herself wearing a Cecil the Lion costume, which can be purchased for $118.95 over at Yandy . As evidenced by the screengrab below, Benson's original caption read: "Help! Can’t decide on my Halloween costume this year! What do you guys think of this cecil the lion costume?" Benson has since edited her caption to refer to the one-piece as simply a "lion costume."Yandy is attempting to spin the costume as a charity initiative, explaining , "20% of the proceeds of our limited-edition, Cecil the Lion costume will be given to a Global Conservation Organization to support global conservation initiatives." That's all well and good, but it doesn't make the outfit any less tacky or distasteful.What's more: Yandy's PR reps sent out a tone-deaf release alerting the media to Benson's Instagram, noting that the costume features "a cheeky cut back and a deluxe, faux-fur trimmed hood with lion ears." Well, as long as it's faux.