You’ll hear this a lot during Halloween : “Relax — it’s just a costume.” Translation: I don’t care that much about the implications of this costume, because those implications don’t affect me.” And in the past, especially in homogenous communities where — for the most part — the people you’re surrounded by look like, think like, and have lived lives like yours, you didn’t have to worry about any of those things. A racist costume isn’t a problem if you’re a racist, and all your friends are racist, too! But with camera phones, social media, and the digital world, the implications of any costume can easily slip beyond the four walls of the Halloween party you’re attending. Long story short: If you are not comfortable seeing your face and name attached to your costume on the front page of Reddit, don’t wear it. Halloween isn’t a free pass to promote things you would never do the other 364 days of the year.