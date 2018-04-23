Gigi Hadid's Is Still Athleisure's Reigning Queen

Right before our very eyes, the mirror-framed wrath of Gigi Hadid descended upon our Instagram feeds, utilizing her status of model of the moment and position as one part of world-famous BFF duo KenGi to transform the way we do athleisure. We know it's been a while since the world was first introduced to the name Hadid, but she and sister Bella aren't going anywhere anytime soon. And our wardrobes are better off for it.
You see, Hadid's style consists of taking something high and pairing it with something low, like an overcoat you'd normally wear to the ballet, except with a pair of workout leggings and some sneakers. Or in this case, a pair of house shoes. Or, like the slideshow ahead will show you, a minimal crêpe de chine coat and a pair of jeans so ripped she might as well just wear shorts. This isn't a new concept, per se, but Gigi Hadid takes athleisure into a new realm. And to put it simply: we're here for it.
Styling tricks à la Hadid are fast, easy, and — trust us on this one — affordable. Hell, even chokers cost less than your Starbucks run these days. And if that ain't enough, there's always Bella.