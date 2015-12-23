Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Are Having The Best Christmas Ever

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid look like they're having the best Christmas, ever, in these very festive Snapchat videos.
According to MTV, Hadid has been posting clips that show the girls doing their own kind of celebrating, which includes a whole lot of singing in the car.
While driving around Los Angeles, the model besties have been making time to spread a little holiday cheer by lip syncing along to some holiday classics, including Mariah Carey's take on "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."
The two also had a little fun belting out an updated version of The Lion King's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" by Jason Derulo. Seriously, just look at that commitment to holiday cheer.
Watching these videos, we can't help but feel like we're getting a taste of Hadid's upcoming Lip Sync Battle appearance, which promises a cameo from the Backstreet Boys. There's no BSB in these clips, but Jenner's impressive dance moves certainly rival Nick Carter's.
We won't lie, it's nearly impossible not to get a bad case of FOMO watching how much fun Kendall and Gigi are having. But with each viewing, it's almost like you're right there with them, not missing out at all.
