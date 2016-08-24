Even Bella and Gigi Hadid — who have almost all of fashion at their disposal — understand the virtue of pairing skinny jeans and a Going-Out Top. You know the one: The slightly-flashier-than-most blouse that's reserved almost exclusively for college parties or last-minute happy hours. But when a look is so formulaic, it can feel stale real quick — especially if you look through your pictures and realize you're wearing the same thing in every #TBT. Well, the Hadid siblings are here to show you it doesn't have to be.
On Tuesday night, we got two-for-one inspiration from the sisters, with two totally different interpretations of the quintessential Going-Out look. Bella opted for head-to-toe black (which, same): a plunging long-sleeved top with lace-front skinny jeans and a matte-finish leather jacket. Gigi, on the other hand, went for a lighter palette, pairing an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved crop top from Bossa with two-tone cropped denim (already on our shopping list) and pink slides (which matched her sensible, in-case-it-gets-chilly shawl). It was an exercise in sibling dressing that was complementary, rather than being awkwardly matchy-matchy. And it has inspired us to rethink that sparkly, open-back blouse that's been sitting in our closet since 2009.
The common thread between both outfits? (Aside from expert coordination.) It's chokers, of course — black for Bella, pink for Gigi. Leave it to the Hadids to always be on-brand.
