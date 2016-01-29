Shopping for "going-out" clothes tends to feel more like a curse than a blessing. As soon as you filter the options on any shopping site down to those meant for nighttime, you immediately find yourself in a black hole of all things cropped and skin-tight.
So, we totally understood Alexa Chung's qualm with "going-out tops," which she shared with Leandra Medine on The Man Repeller's Oh Boy podcast this week. But interestingly enough, what frustrates the style icon isn't so much the options (or lack thereof) available (she even admits to having a thing for spaghetti straps lately). Rather, her frustration lies in the predictability of it all — and her desire to go beyond the same old jeans-and-a-top for a night out.
"There's something about a going-out top that really upsets me… I don't know, I just don't like it," she says. "It seems really like — I went into Isabel Marant yesterday, and she has some beautiful things. I saw this red blouse, and I was like, 'That's so nice!' But then, ugh, it's so like, 'You wear that with jeans'... I want to make things look interesting together. I don't want it to be so spelled out already."
So, we totally understood Alexa Chung's qualm with "going-out tops," which she shared with Leandra Medine on The Man Repeller's Oh Boy podcast this week. But interestingly enough, what frustrates the style icon isn't so much the options (or lack thereof) available (she even admits to having a thing for spaghetti straps lately). Rather, her frustration lies in the predictability of it all — and her desire to go beyond the same old jeans-and-a-top for a night out.
"There's something about a going-out top that really upsets me… I don't know, I just don't like it," she says. "It seems really like — I went into Isabel Marant yesterday, and she has some beautiful things. I saw this red blouse, and I was like, 'That's so nice!' But then, ugh, it's so like, 'You wear that with jeans'... I want to make things look interesting together. I don't want it to be so spelled out already."
If you're wondering, she did end up buying the Marant top. And she also got us thinking about finding going-out shirts that don't fall flat — and can be worn with way more than a pair of jeans. The 10 picks (and styling tips) ahead do just that. Plus, we could see Chung hitting the town in any of these — with any type of bottoms she pleases.