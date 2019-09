Shopping for "going-out" clothes tends to feel more like a curse than a blessing. As soon as you filter the options on any shopping site down to those meant for nighttime, you immediately find yourself in a black hole of all things cropped and skin-tight.So, we totally understood Alexa Chung's qualm with "going-out tops," which she shared with Leandra Medine on The Man Repeller's Oh Boy podcast this week. But interestingly enough, what frustrates the style icon isn't so much the options (or lack thereof) available (she even admits to having a thing for spaghetti straps lately). Rather, her frustration lies in the predictability of it all — and her desire to go beyond the same old jeans-and-a-top for a night out."There's something about a going-out top that really upsets me… I don't know, I just don't like it," she says. "It seems really like — I went into Isabel Marant yesterday, and she has some beautiful things. I saw this red blouse, and I was like, 'That's so nice!' But then, ugh, it's so like, 'You wear that with jeans'... I want to make things look interesting together. I don't want it to be so spelled out already."