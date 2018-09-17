Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alexa Chung
Fashion
God Save Kate Middleton's Favorite Fashion Brand
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Alexa Chung
Fashion
Alexa Chung Is Done Second-Guessing Herself
Georgia Murray
Sep 17, 2018
Fashion
Alexa Chung Designed A Line Of Sneakers That Go With Everything
Georgia Murray
Mar 16, 2018
Fashion
Alexachung's New Collection, Told Through Virginia Woolf Quotes
GILLIAN ORR
Mar 6, 2018
Fashion
Alexa Chung's Latest Collection Just Landed & It's Aptl...
In need of a wardrobe overhaul for the new year? You're in luck. On Wednesday, Alexa Chung launched the third collection from her eponymous brand, and it
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Sequins Dominated The 2017 Fashion Awards Red Carpet
It was an emotional year for the Fashion Awards, with Naomi Campbell paying tribute to the legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away last month,
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Watch Alexa Chung Eat Hot Wings & Spill On Her Fashion Adventures
It was an honour to appear on Hot Ones! Scope my spicy mouth prison experience by clicking the link in my bio. Apologies for swearing like a sailor,
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Alexa Chung Designed A $30 Bag For Charity, & You Can Buy It This...
Whether it's fronting campaigns for AG Jeans, launching her own eponymous brand, or starring in Refinery29's latest (Un)cover story, pretty much anything
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
It Girl, It Woman, The Next Big Fashion Designer — Just Call Her ...
We know: It’s hard to think that someone who’s gone from It girl to It woman — and wrote the book on it — still doesn’t have all of the answers.
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
A Very Important Phone Call Between Chelsea Handler & Alexa Chung
At first glance, Chelsea Handler and Alexa Chung might seem a slightly strange pairing for an interview. But, ahh, like leather and lace, it’s the
by
Us
Fashion
A Very Important Phone Call Between Chelsea Handler & Alexa Chung
At first glance, Chelsea Handler and Alexa Chung might seem a slightly strange pairing for an interview. But, ahh, like leather and lace, it’s the
by
Refinery29
Fashion
You'll Never Guess Who Makes Selena Gomez's Tank Top
Over the past week, Selena Gomez show us just why she's earned a reputation as a Style Star. And it's not just because she knows how to dress for date
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Alexa Chung On How 'Insane' It's Been To Launch He...
If you've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Alexa Chung's namesake collection, the time is finally here. It's been in the works for over a year; we got
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Alexa Chung Covers
British Vogue
Wearing Her New Clothin...
Style star Alexa Chung isn't a stranger to magazine covers. But for the very first time, the fashion plate will be wearing her own designs on one of
by
Christopher Luu
Fashion
Some More Intel On Alexa Chung's Fashion Collection, At Long...
Alexa Chung may have provided plenty of fashion inspiration for us with her own #OOTDs over the years, whether that involves overalls, frilly tops, or
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Skin Care
We Heart These Valentine's Day-Themed Bath Bombs
When it comes to gifts that let you treat yo'self, Bath & Body Works is certainly a go-to. You can find candles, body sprays, and just about every bath
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Style
Even Alexa Chung Feels Awkward At Dinner Parties
Dinner parties can be pretty uncomfortable, especially if you don't know anyone, and even more so when you don't speak the same language as the other
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Pop Culture
Alexa Chung Has The Most Refreshing Take On Love We've Ever Heard...
When was the last time you looked to a celebrity couple and claimed they were #couplegoals? (For me, it was yesterday, when I saw a cute picture of Ryan
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Celebrity Style
So, Do You Want To Work With Alexa Chung?
Back in July, Alexa Chung shared some intel that many fashion girls have been waiting to hear for years. Following sell-out collaborations with AG and
by
Nick Levine
Styling Tips
10 Fresh Ways To Wear Gingham, According To Instagram
The number of iconic gingham moments are endless: Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz; Liz Taylor in that knotted yellow shirt; Audrey Hepburn in her
by
Nellie Eden
Fashion
So This Is How Alexa Chung Does It
Summer dressing is an oft-dissected art form. As we saw with Rihanna's sartorially triumphant week in New York, it's one that celebrities seem to have
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Alexa Chung Is Answering All Our Fashion Prayers
We've added Peter Pan collars and ballet pumps to our wardrobes because of her. We've stalked her style since her days on the cult music show Popworld.
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Pop Culture
Alexa Chung Doesn't Take Her Boyfriend Too Seriously
Alexa Chung's boyfriend has been busy lately. Alexander Skarsgård spent half a year getting ready to be the buff star of The Legend of Tarzan. To get
by
Molly Horan
Celebrity Style
Alexa Chung Is Back At It Again With AG
Last year, the fashion flock collectively lusted over Alexa Chung's collaboration with AG. The first drop of Chung's designer turn for the brand achieved
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Celebrity Style
Exclusive: Alexa Chung's Guide To Festival Fashion
Say what you will about festival fashion, but the grassy walkways of Coachella, Electric Daisy, Panorama et al are now bona fide fashion stomping grounds.
by
GILLIAN ORR
Fashion
Alexa Chung Just Can't Get Enough Of This Shoe Style
Mock necks, frilly blouses — heck, even pigtails: Alexa Chung has a knack fo making us revisit (and fall in love with) the long-forgotten trends of our
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
13 Fashion Instagram Feeds We Can't Stop Scrolling Through
Once upon a time, Instagram was a place for photos of your significant other's dog, your new wall art, and your feet in the sand. That is, until fashion
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Pop Culture
Alexa Chung Throws Major Shade At "Annoying" Coachella
Coachella may draw many celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry, and Kendall Jenner, but there's one fashion model who skips the festivities:
by
Evette Dionne
Shopping
Everything In Alexa Chung's Latest Collab Is Under $100
There should be a national holiday every time a clothing collaboration drops. The days leading up to a major launch — think Balmain for H&M, or
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Hey, Vintage Lovers: Alexa Chung's Latest Collab Is For You
Alexa Chung's got another style-copping resource fashion collaboration in the works — though this one will be a little different than her past design
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
10 Going-Out Tops You Can Wear With More Than Jeans
Shopping for "going-out" clothes tends to feel more like a curse than a blessing. As soon as you filter the options on any shopping site down to those
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted