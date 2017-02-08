We Heart These Valentine’s Day-Themed Bath Bombs

When it comes to gifts that let you treat yo'self, Bath & Body Works is certainly a go-to. You can find candles, body sprays, and just about every bath product imaginable inside this classic shop. And for Valentine’s Day, the brand upped the ante. Our favorite offering? Fizzy bath bombs that are resemble the candy hearts we passed out to our friends back in the day.
Think back to middle school, when V-Day was practically a class-required holiday that involved lots of chocolate, cards, and those conversational heart-shaped treats. Well, this launch is way better, because now you can drop the latter iteration into your tub. And the scents are just as sweet — with throwbacks to some old-school favorites from Bath & Body Works, like Warm Vanilla Sugar and Sweet Pea.
Check them all out in the slides ahead. If you didn’t have a date lined up for February 14, you do now — and it's with yourself.