We love flowers and chocolates as much as the next person, but when it comes to legitimately useful gifts, we'll take a rose-infused lip balm over a dozen of the real thing any day. If you're like us, classic Valentine's Day gifts can feel a little, well, underwhelming. In fact, us beauty nerds would rather rip open a heart-embossed package filled with products than tear into a box of chocolates. (Unless, of course, we can have both.)
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we've made taking the road less traveled a bit easier, with recommendations that are not only fitting for the holiday, but also wonderfully practical for the rest of the month, too. The items ahead aren't just for your S.O. — they're great for self-gifting, too. Because if this time of year isn't the best time to #treatyoself, we don't know what is.
Click through our slideshow for non-traditional Valentine's Day gifts that are perfect to give — or keep all for yourself.