Here's How To Upgrade Your Red Lip For Valentine's Day

Do us a quick favor: Take everything that you know and love about "romantic" makeup and trash it. You don't have to do a conventional look for Valentine's Day — you know, the classic smoky eye and brick-red matte lip that used to be synonymous with sexy — if you don't want to. But whether you're going on a hot date, or treating yourself to the best burrito bowl that money can buy, you can and should spice it up, celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson says. "Play up your assets," he tells us. "You don't have to reinvent the wheel." Just take a look at his Instagram. The pro, who's worked with the likes of Fergie and Brandy, specializes in natural contour and bold, in-your-face lips — both of which he did on me, above.