I Tested These Cult NARS Launches — & This Is What Worked

But after years of hearing that products made together should be used together, I finally caved. And what better brand to do so with than NARS? In the video above, I put a full face of the brand's makeup to the test. Some were recent releases (like the brand's new 16-hour base) and others were old favorites (ever heard of its cult Laguna bronzer?!). What's more? It's all in hopes that this makeup look might serve as inspiration for your Valentine's Day festivities . Curious? Check out the video above to see how each of the products wore into the evening.