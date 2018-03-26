Beauty with Mi
7 Products I Always Use In My Self-Care Beauty Routine

You can skip the spa with these de-stressing products.

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
You might think that "self-care" refers to only the most indulgent experiences, like taking a long bath with salts imported from Dead Sea or buying a box of chocolate truffles to polish off all by your lonesome. But self-care can come in a multitude of different shapes and sizes — and it doesn't always require going out of your way to treat yourself.
For me, being able to dedicate time to my beauty routine is enough to hit the reset button after a stressful day. I don't spend hours soaking in the tub or reading by candlelight — in fact, on most nights, the only extra step I'll do is put a mask on in between cooking and playing with my cat. Taking the time to really care for my skin is just as essential for my breakouts and dullness as it is for my mental wellbeing.
In the video above, check out my routine and see the products I use to give my skin a boost (and my brain a break) after a long day.
Dermablend Long Wear Makeup Remover, $22, available at Dermstore; Kát Rudu Coco Honey Papaya Enzymes Cleanser, $42, available at Kat Rudu; The Ordinary AHA BHA Peeling Solution, $7.20, available at The Ordinary; Pixi Rose Tonic, $$15, available at Target; Renée Rouleau Pore + Wrinkle Perfecting Serum, $48.50, available at Renée Rouleau; Peet Rivko Balancing Face Oil, $56, available at Peet Rivko; Lanshin Jade Gua Sha Stone, $24, available at Treatment By Lanshin.
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on March 26, 2018


