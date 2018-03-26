For me, being able to dedicate time to my beauty routine is enough to hit the reset button after a stressful day. I don't spend hours soaking in the tub or reading by candlelight — in fact, on most nights, the only extra step I'll do is put a mask on in between cooking and playing with my cat. Taking the time to really care for my skin is just as essential for my breakouts and dullness as it is for my mental wellbeing.