I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — Here's What Actually Lasted

It used to be that your eyeliner needed to last through a 9-to-5 in a temperature-controlled office building — extra points if it was still standing after happy hour. Now, consumers are demanding formulas that can withstand hot yoga, 3-day music festivals, and, in the most extreme cases, even car accidents. The benchmark for long-wearing products has gone from four hours to 12 hours to 24 hours. (Do you people even sleep?!) And brands are keeping their R&D teams busy proving out their increasingly outlandish claims.
But just because a lipstick or mascara proved its longevity in a lab doesn't necessarily mean it'll stand up to everything you throw at it. So, to narrow down the best of the best, I put on a full face of waterproof makeup and headed out for a beach day. Curious to see which foundations, concealers, and lipsticks held up — and which ones washed away with the tide? Click on the video above to find out.
