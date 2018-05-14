Beauty with Mi
I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — Here's What Actually Lasted

I took a dip in the Atlantic Ocean to find out which waterproof makeup products are really worth your hard-earned coin.

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
It used to be that your eyeliner needed to last through a 9-to-5 in a temperature-controlled office building — extra points if it was still standing after happy hour. Now, consumers are demanding formulas that can withstand hot yoga, 3-day music festivals, and, in the most extreme cases, even car accidents. The benchmark for long-wearing products has gone from four hours to 12 hours to 24 hours. (Do you people even sleep?!) And brands are keeping their R&D teams busy proving out their increasingly outlandish claims.
But just because a lipstick or mascara proved its longevity in a lab doesn't necessarily mean it'll stand up to everything you throw at it. So, to narrow down the best of the best, I put on a full face of waterproof makeup and headed out for a beach day. Curious to see which foundations, concealers, and lipsticks held up — and which ones washed away with the tide? Click on the video above to find out.
Read These Stories Next:
The Long-Wear Makeup Our Editors Will Be Wearing All Summer
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Buys Our Editors Always Recommend
I Tired The $450 "Ice Facial" Celebs Love — & Here's What My Skin Looked Like After
I Tested Waterproof Makeup Eyeliner Foundation At Beach
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBeauty RoutinesBest Beauty ProductsBest Drugstore Beauty Products
Released on May 14, 2018
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
$470 Worth Of Beauty Products That I Used To The Last Drop
7 Products I Always Use In My Self-Care Beauty Routine
We Wore High-End & Drugstore Makeup For A Day — & This Is What Won
The A-List Beauty Treatment Eva, Emma, & Elisabeth SWEAR By
The $5 Eyeshadow That Looks Exactly Like This $24 Cult-Favorite
I Tested These Cult NARS Launches — & This Is What Worked
I Tried This K-Beauty "Primer"—& The Results Might Scare You
I Tried The Super Matte Powder Trend — Here's How It Looked
I Loved My Bleached Hair — But Here's What You Should Know
I Recreated The Glossier Ads — Here's What I Looked Like
Sephora Now Offers A Pore-Purging Facial — & It's Grossly Satisfying
I Swapped Beauty Routines With My Mom For 3 Days — & 3 Days Was Enough
Now Playing
I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — Here's What Actually Lasted
I Only Wore Makeup From Whole Foods For A Week — & This Is What I Loved
I Created 7 Trendy Beauty Looks With Just $25 Of Drugstore Makeup—Here's How
I Tested Amazon's Best-Selling Makeup Products — & Here's What I LOVED
I Have Over 200 Beauty Products — & This Is How I Finally Got Organized
I Bleached My Hair To Achieve This Cool-Girl Color — & Here's What I Look Like Now

Related Content

R29 Original Series