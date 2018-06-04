Beauty with Mi
I Tested Amazon's Best-Selling Makeup Products — & Here's What I LOVED

Are these products really worth the hype?

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
It's hard to believe that there was a time when Amazon was just a place to buy books. Now the tech giant is where we go to get everything — condoms, cake pops, corgi pillows. And, more recently, it's become the go-to destination for high end and mass beauty products, too. Just one problem: It's really overwhelming.
After reading through thousands of reviews (real and fake), you might find yourself more confused than when you first typed "nude lipstick" into the company's search bar. To sift through the duds, I asked Amazon to share its best-selling makeup products in every category, including foundation, eyeliner, and highlighter. Curious to see how a full face of Amazon's best sellers wore through a workday and after-work drinks? Press play above to find out.
Shop This
Maybelline
Maybelline Makeup Fit Me Matte + Poreless ...
$7.99$5.94
L.A. Girl
L.a. Girl Pro Conceal Hd Concealer
$4.00
Dermablend Professional
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
$27.00
Milani
Milani Baked Blush In Luminoso
$8.49$6.79
Physicians Formula
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
$14.95$7.99
Maybelline
Maybelline Makeup Facestudio Master Strobi...
$7.94
e.l.f.
E.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick Ravishing Rose
$4.00$3.00
Maybelline
Maybelline Makeup Superstay Matte Ink Liqu...
$7.99$6.99
Maybelline
Maybelline Makeup Volum' Express The Colos...
$6.99
SHANY
Shany Eye And Lip Primer/base
$13.95$8.99
Wunder2
Wunderbrow Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel
$22.00
COVERGIRL
Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner
$4.69
L.A. Girl
L.a. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow In Nudes
$7.99
Amazon Best Selling Beauty Products Are Put To The Test
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyAmazonBest Beauty ProductsEyeliner Application TipsBeauty
Released on June 4, 2018
