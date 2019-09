After a particularly aimless night binging old $20 makeup challenge videos on YouTube , I decided to conduct my own version of the popular makeup challenge. Instead of testing $20 worth of makeup for a single day, I bumped my budget up to $25 (I'll blame it on inflation!) and wore the same products for an entire week. Why? Because I wanted to prove to myself that I can craft amazing looks without shelling out hundreds of dollars on different palettes and highlighters. See how I did in the video above and share your favorite drugstore makeup finds in the comments below!