Beauty with Mi
I Created 7 Trendy Beauty Looks With Just $25 Of Drugstore Makeup—Here's How

You can create amazing looks without breaking the bank.

Back in the formative years of my beauty education, I made a small cosmetics case full of drugstore makeup do summersaults. My concealer, go-to eyeshadow palette, and lipsticks were all I needed (and quite frankly, all I could afford). Not to toot my own horn, but I cooked up some pretty solid looks with a fraction of the products I rely upon today.
Fast forward ten years and I’ll be first to admit that I have access to a lot of products. Part of being a beauty writer is testing and trying the latest and greatest, so I don't often have to be conservative when it comes to my collection.
After a particularly aimless night binging old $20 makeup challenge videos on YouTube, I decided to conduct my own version of the popular makeup challenge. Instead of testing $20 worth of makeup for a single day, I bumped my budget up to $25 (I'll blame it on inflation!) and wore the same products for an entire week. Why? Because I wanted to prove to myself that I can craft amazing looks without shelling out hundreds of dollars on different palettes and highlighters. See how I did in the video above and share your favorite drugstore makeup finds in the comments below!
