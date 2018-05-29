See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Back in the formative years of my beauty education, I made a small cosmetics case full of drugstore makeup do summersaults. My concealer, go-to eyeshadow palette, and lipsticks were all I needed (and quite frankly, all I could afford). Not to toot my own horn, but I cooked up some pretty solid looks with a fraction of the products I rely upon today.
Fast forward ten years and I’ll be first to admit that I have access to a lot of products. Part of being a beauty writer is testing and trying the latest and greatest, so I don't often have to be conservative when it comes to my collection.
After a particularly aimless night binging old $20 makeup challenge videos on YouTube, I decided to conduct my own version of the popular makeup challenge. Instead of testing $20 worth of makeup for a single day, I bumped my budget up to $25 (I'll blame it on inflation!) and wore the same products for an entire week. Why? Because I wanted to prove to myself that I can craft amazing looks without shelling out hundreds of dollars on different palettes and highlighters. See how I did in the video above and share your favorite drugstore makeup finds in the comments below!
