I Swapped Beauty Routines With My Mom For 3 Days — & 3 Days Was Enough

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Unlike most YouTube hosts, I was a pretty late bloomer when it comes to beauty. Growing up, I had no interest in makeup; my cosmetics bag consisted of hand-me-downs and samples saved only for special occasions like ballet recitals. I take after my mom, who's never worn a stitch of foundation in her entire life.
It wasn't until I got to college that my interests took a 180. I was introduced to the world of online beauty tutorials and from there, dived headfirst into the beauty industry. Now, almost five years later, graphic eyes are my go-to, black lipstick isn't scary, and glitter isn't a finish relegated to occasions like concerts and festivals. As my interest in beauty flourished, my mother's did, too.
Still, despite adding a bit of eyeshadow and lipstick into her rotation, my mother's daily routine is still pretty minimal. Mine, on the other hand, consists of 14 steps that I repeat like clockwork each morning. With Mother's Day less than a week away, my mom and I decided to swap routines for three days in an attempt to see how the other side lives. Press play above to see how we fared.
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1