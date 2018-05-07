Beauty with Mi
I Swapped Beauty Routines With My Mom For 3 Days — & 3 Days Was Enough

My mom's daily face consists of five steps — my routine takes 14.

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Unlike most YouTube hosts, I was a pretty late bloomer when it comes to beauty. Growing up, I had no interest in makeup; my cosmetics bag consisted of hand-me-downs and samples saved only for special occasions like ballet recitals. I take after my mom, who's never worn a stitch of foundation in her entire life.
It wasn't until I got to college that my interests took a 180. I was introduced to the world of online beauty tutorials and from there, dived headfirst into the beauty industry. Now, almost five years later, graphic eyes are my go-to, black lipstick isn't scary, and glitter isn't a finish relegated to occasions like concerts and festivals. As my interest in beauty flourished, my mother's did, too.
Still, despite adding a bit of eyeshadow and lipstick into her rotation, my mother's daily routine is still pretty minimal. Mine, on the other hand, consists of 14 steps that I repeat like clockwork each morning. With Mother's Day less than a week away, my mom and I decided to swap routines for three days in an attempt to see how the other side lives. Press play above to see how we fared.
Read These Stories Next:
The Long-Wear Makeup Our Editors Will Be Wearing All Summer
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Buys Our Editors Always Recommend
I Tired The $450 "Ice Facial" Celebs Love — & Here's What My Skin Looked Like After
I Swapped Makeup Routines With My Mom For Mother's Day
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyGifts For MomThe LatestMakeupMakeup Tips
Released on May 7, 2018
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
$470 Worth Of Beauty Products That I Used To The Last Drop
7 Products I Always Use In My Self-Care Beauty Routine
We Wore High-End & Drugstore Makeup For A Day — & This Is What Won
The A-List Beauty Treatment Eva, Emma, & Elisabeth SWEAR By
The $5 Eyeshadow That Looks Exactly Like This $24 Cult-Favorite
I Tested These Cult NARS Launches — & This Is What Worked
I Tried This K-Beauty "Primer"—& The Results Might Scare You
I Tried The Super Matte Powder Trend — Here's How It Looked
I Loved My Bleached Hair — But Here's What You Should Know
I Recreated The Glossier Ads — Here's What I Looked Like
Sephora Now Offers A Pore-Purging Facial — & It's Grossly Satisfying
Now Playing
I Swapped Beauty Routines With My Mom For 3 Days — & 3 Days Was Enough
I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — Here's What Actually Lasted
I Only Wore Makeup From Whole Foods For A Week — & This Is What I Loved
I Created 7 Trendy Beauty Looks With Just $25 Of Drugstore Makeup—Here's How
I Tested Amazon's Best-Selling Makeup Products — & Here's What I LOVED
I Have Over 200 Beauty Products — & This Is How I Finally Got Organized
I Bleached My Hair To Achieve This Cool-Girl Color — & Here's What I Look Like Now

Related Content

R29 Original Series