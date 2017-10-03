11 Non-Basic Going Out Looks To Copy This Weekend

When it comes to glitter, too much is never enough. And while the sparkly stuff used to be stashed away for special occasions (like the holidays), we say that you should wear it whenever and wherever TF you want.
With a slew of shimmering shadows, luminescent lipsticks, and gobs of glitter eyeliner flooding shelves, there's no limit to the cool creations you can whip up at your vanity (and then share on all of your social media profiles). But if your well of inspiration is starting to run dry or you just need to gaze at makeup looks that glint and glimmer, the tutorials ahead are sure to keep you occupied.
Click ahead to get your shine on.