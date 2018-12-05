The Under-$30 Skin-Care Buys Our Editors Always Recommend

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
The word "cheap" gets a bad rap: It's frequently used to describe situations one might otherwise call gauche, like regifting the sweater you snagged off the free table at work or "forgetting" your wallet at home to weasel your way out of paying the bill. But the word, despite its negative connotations, really isn't all bad — especially if it means getting more bang for your buck on what tends to be one of the more expensive parts of your beauty routine: skin care.
Affordable finds abound in the makeup and hair aisles, but quality skin care that won't cost you a significant chunk of your rent can be harder to come by. Luckily, our editors have been trying the latest and greatest at every price point for years, and we’ve got plenty of wisdom to share. Ahead, check out the skin-care products our editors are loving — including the ones that snagged honors in our 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards — all ringing in at under $30 a pop.
