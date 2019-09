Sleeping in your makeup is largely considered the top cardinal sin of beauty, right up there with picking pimples and skipping sunscreen. Thankfully, there are tons of products out there to make it easier to come clean before hitting the hay, like makeup-removing wipes and heavy-duty oil cleansers . But what if we told you there was something even faster? We're talking about a new miracle product that you can apply to your skin, before applying your makeup, that creates a barrier between your pores and products — and you can literally peel it off your face and dispose of it after. Would you try it?