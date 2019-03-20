Skip navigation!
Makeup Remover Guide
Beauty
These Towels Remove Makeup & Help The Environment
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from Makeup Remover Guide
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's What's Worth...
Us
Mar 20, 2019
Beauty
All The Rad New Beauty Products Coming To Whole Foods This Year
aimee simeon
Feb 21, 2019
Beauty
Glossier Just Dropped A New Skin-Care Product — & It's
Very
On-Brand
Megan Decker
Feb 19, 2019
Beauty
8 Makeup Remover Wipes For When You Just Can't Even
If there's one product that has survived the test of time, it's the humble makeup remover wipe. It's been there through our most stubborn mascaras and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Drag Queen's Guide To The Best Makeup Removers
New Year's Eve makeup is all fun and games until it's 2 a.m. and you're standing over your sink three makeup wipes in, still scrubbing away at your
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Watch The Crazy Makeup Routine Of A Cirque Du Soleil
Star
Makeup artists have a lot to deal with when it comes to the red carpet: Bright flashes, harsh lighting, and unflattering lenses can turn a perfectly
by
Refinery29
Beauty
We Tested $249 Worth Of Face Wash — & This Cleanser Was The Clear...
Don't trust anyone with perfect skin who tells you they don't wash their face; you just know they're lying. And if we were to hazard a guess as to why, it's
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Products That Will Make Even The Most Hardcore Makeup Disappear
Picture this: It's 10 p.m. and it's time to take off your makeup. You grab the pack of face wipes by your bathroom sink and start rubbing. Five minutes
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Everything In Wet N Wild's Halloween Makeup Collection Is Un...
At 9 p.m. on an ordinary Wednesday night you might be wearing a face mask, catching up on Bachelor In Paradise, and actively avoiding the pile of clean
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Beauty Products We Saw In Every Backstage Kit During New York ...
New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and beauty wise, there's a lot to unpack. We admit that during some seasons it's tough to find
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Broke Girl's Guide To Makeup Remover
There's no sugar-coating it: Makeup remover isn't the sexiest skin-care category. No one stands in line at Sephora for the launch of 'moist towelettes.'
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
You'll Never Fall Asleep With Mascara On Again After Seeing ...
When you're tired (or possibly, maybe, just a little drunk), wiping off the day's makeup is probably the last thing that you want to do. Of course, we
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Why You Should Add This Retro Skin-Care Stalwart To Your 2018 Rou...
It's impossible to tally the number of articles over the years that have espoused the benefits of the beauty products and practices our moms and grandmas
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
We Found The Best Makeup Remover To Get The Job Done
Taking off your makeup might be the last thing you want to do at the end of the night, when all you want to do is get horizontal, mascara streaks on your
by
Kayla Isaacs
Beauty
The Surprising Beauty Rituals That Changed Our Sex Lives
Before sex comes foreplay and before foreplay comes forethought: What do I need to do to make sure I'm feeling as hot as possible in the moment? Sure,
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Here's What Mandy Moore Does After Everyone Leaves The Set O...
By the time Mandy Moore leaves the makeup chair ready to play Rebecca Pearson, age 66, on This Is Us, enough hours have elapsed that you could have cooked
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Is How YouTube's Biggest Beauty Stars Deal With Breakouts
Pimples are like annoying family members: They show up at the most inopportune times, can be stressful as fuck, and almost everybody has had to deal with
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
These Makeup Wipes Remove Mascara & Bad Decisions
It's a fact that adding roses to anything makes that thing better. Dried petals decorating a wedding cake? Beautiful. A sincere, heartfelt apology plus a
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
Ulta's Best-Selling Skin-Care Line Just Got A Whole Lot Better
We're 99.9% sure Mariah Carey was referencing a person in her hit "We Belong Together," but we often find ourselves humming the tune to beauty products,
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Makeup-Removing Sponge Is Like A ShamWow For Your Face
Loving a makeup remover is like loving a certain dishwashing detergent, in my mind. It can have a nice scent and get the job done and be
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
Watch 4 Drag Queens Put Urban Decay's Latest Product To The ...
Makeup that doesn’t hold up to life’s daily challenges — whether you’re so on-the-go it would make a lesser human’s head spin or seated in front
by
Rachel Krause
Skin Care
You Won't Believe How Beauty Bloggers Are Using Pizza Grease
Just discovered the best matte liquid lipstick remover EVER: pizza grease. 💄+🍕=😶 (@kelseystiegman) pic.twitter.com/zg3Rtv5gk8— Seventeen
by
Erika Stalder
Makeup
A Makeup Wipe I Don't Feel Guilty About Using
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm or Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Julie Bogen
Skin Care
These Beauty Wipes Are Derm-Approved
A few weeks ago, while walking down the aisle of a dollar store, I found skin-care wipes that claimed to be infused with wrinkle-fighting retinol and
by
Kate Sullivan
Skin Care
A Bottle Of This Cleanser Is Sold Every 10 Seconds
You know when you find a product you absolutely can't stop raving about and realize that you haven't been living — you've been merely existing —
by
Taylor Bryant
Makeup
8 Products That Remove The Most Stubborn Lipsticks
Summer-friendly lip tints and glosses, your time has come and gone. We're swapping out light formulas for rich, matte, long-wearing lipsticks for fall.
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
Which Makeup Remover Reigns Supreme? We Put 4 To The Test
After a super-long day at work or a wild night out, the last thing you want to be bothered with is cleaning your face — let alone properly removing your
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
The Quick Way To Make Eye-Makeup Remover Pads At Home
When doctors diagnosed Indie Lee, a happy-go-lucky New Yorker, with a rare brain tumor and only six months to live, Indie Lee did the unheard of: She
by
Indie Lee
Makeup
The Best Natural Makeup Remover, According To Math
We're not here to play favorites, but makeup removers just may be our favorite beauty products. Sure, we rely on our sunscreens, we dig our face oils,
by
Maria Del Russo
Skin Care
Live Your Beauty Life In Wipes
It used to be that wipes were designed exclusively to take things off. But, now, to quote the prophet Ja Rule, a variety are on the market that will also
by
Amber Katz
