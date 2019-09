I Recreated The Glossier Ads — Here's What I Looked Like

I've always felt I fall somewhere in between. I, too, have scoffed at the brand's ads, wondering if there was any way in hell I'd be able to look as good in seven products as Glossier model Coco Baudelle looks in just one. But still, I consistently pin the brand's posts on Instagram and get giddy over each new launch. So I decided I might as well actually try to learn how to get the Glossier look IRL. I enlisted the help of makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes — the woman responsible for the makeup in the Lidstar Body Hero , and Haloscope campaigns — for help.