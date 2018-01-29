I Bleached My Hair To Achieve This Cool-Girl Color — & Here's What I Look Like Now

2. Know What To Expect

According to Garrett, the one thing she makes sure to let her clients know is that a double process will take time — especially if you have very dark hair like mine. Don't expect to be in an out of a salon in a couple of hours. My entire dye job took six hours — which is short — and even then Garrett explained that we were lucky that my hair happened to lift easily with bleach. According to Garrett, everyone's hair bleaches differently (as a rule, virgin hair is easier to bleach whereas previously-dyed hair can be more difficult), so expect to spend a good chunk of your day (or even a couple of days) in the salon.