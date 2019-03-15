19 NYC Colorists Who Will Give You The Best Hair Of Your Life

Complain all you want about New York City's overpriced apartments, unreliable subway system, and the stench of hot trash on your commute to work— but the truth is, it's a city that's hard to quit. From the bright lights of Broadway to the sushi bars that stay open until 4 a.m., the five boroughs attract some of the best of the best, and that goes for beauty treatments, too. Here, hairstylists and colorists are at the top of their game, and whether you're based in Brooklyn, SoHo, or the Upper East Side, there's bound to be a salon that's right for you.
We scoured high and low to bring you the top colorists painting on dreamy pastels, fiery coppers, icy blondes, and golden brunettes. These pros aren't just hair colorists — a fact you'll quickly know after just one appointment in their chair. They're magicians, mavericks, model-favorites. Check them out, ahead.