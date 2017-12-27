Beauty with Mi
I Tried The $450 "Ice-Facial" Celebs Love — & Here's What My Skin Looks Like Now

It made my large pores practically disappear.

See more about this Episode
It's a strange, yet exciting, moment when you meet an Instagram friend in the flesh. You already know one another — but not really. Such was the case for me last month, when I met celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau at her pop-up at the W Hotel Downtown. The Austin-based miracle worker, who works with Demi Lovato, makes regular trips to L.A. and New York City, but this was our first time connecting outside of social media.
It was already exciting — let's just say it's clear why the friendly facialist ends up becoming close friends with her celeb clients. But then she gave me the chance to try a brand new facial that she has been fine-tuning for months. Enter: Her Thermo Infusion Tightening Facial. (Or, what I like to call her "ice facial.")
The facial in question is designed to raise and lower the temperature of the skin through a series of devices and masks to boost circulation, smooth rough texture, and reveal a bright, glowing complexion. This wasn't just an incredibly relaxing treatment, it was truly unlike anything I'd ever tried. Rouleau used a range of devices and products, from hot stones to an ultrasound to ice cubes of frozen serum (!) on my face. I've tried some interesting facials in the past, including an enzyme oxygen facial that made me look like a White Walker, but this had to be one of my favorites.
Curious to see the results? Press play to find out and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part IsI Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge & It's SO Easy To Copy
Renee Rouleau Ice Facial Review, Skin Icing Benefits
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyFace MasksThe LatestNewsSkin Care
Released on December 27, 2017
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
How To Copy This $54 Cult Lipstick — With 4 Drugstore Dupes
Cheap Alternatives To Pricy Makeup Buys — That Actually Work
I Test Hundreds Of Beauty Products Every Year — But Here Are My 2017 Faves
Now Playing
I Tried The $450 "Ice-Facial" Celebs Love — & Here's What My Skin Looks Like Now
I Tested Top Cult Lipsticks For 12 Hours Straight — & Here's How I Looked
I Tried DIY Skin Care For A Week — & Here's What ACTUALLY Worked
What I Looked Like After Wearing THESE Drugstore Beauty Buys For 10 Hours
I Tried These Buzzy New Beauty Buys—& Here's How They Looked
I Tested 3 Cult Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes — & Here's What's Worth The $$
I Pitted A $50 Holographic Highlighter Against A $10 One — & Here's The Winner

Related Content

R29 Original Series