The facial in question is designed to raise and lower the temperature of the skin through a series of devices and masks to boost circulation, smooth rough texture, and reveal a bright, glowing complexion. This wasn't just an incredibly relaxing treatment, it was truly unlike anything I'd ever tried. Rouleau used a range of devices and products, from hot stones to an ultrasound to ice cubes of frozen serum (!) on my face. I've tried some interesting facials in the past, including an enzyme oxygen facial that made me look like a White Walker, but this had to be one of my favorites.