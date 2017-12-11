I Tried DIY Skin Care For A Week — & Here's What ACTUALLY Worked

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
Thanks to an abundance of readily-available information online, you can DIY just about anything these days, from apartment decor to high-quality recordings. This is especially true when it comes to beauty products. Don't believe me? Just type the words "DIY skin care" into Google and you'll be bombarded with over a million articles that cover everything from do-it-yourself recipes for acne, to the do's and don't of whipping up masks at home.
Despite the pros (it's affordable) and cons (it's very messy) of making your own self-care products, it's hard to deny the allure. DIY recipes don't just save you money, but they give you the ability to quality-control your products, too.
I'll be first to admit that despite my years in the beauty industry, I'm not an avid DIYer. But considering my knowledge of ingredients, and network of skin-care experts, I decided to challenge myself to incorporate more DIY recipes into my routine. Of course, I didn't just throw on a couple masks and call it a day. For an entire week, I resolved to make every single skin-care product — toner, cleanser, lip balm, you name it — from scratch.
On the hunt for a wallet-friendly alternative to pricey brightening masks? Or a pared-down toner for combination skin? Check out the video above for a breakdown on every single recipe I tried this week — including what I loved most — and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1