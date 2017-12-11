I Tried DIY Skin Care For A Week — & Here's What ACTUALLY Worked

I'll be first to admit that despite my years in the beauty industry, I'm not an avid DIYer. But considering my knowledge of ingredients, and network of skin-care experts, I decided to challenge myself to incorporate more DIY recipes into my routine. Of course, I didn't just throw on a couple masks and call it a day. For an entire week, I resolved to make every single skin-care product — toner, cleanser, lip balm, you name it — from scratch.