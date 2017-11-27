Beauty with Mi
I Tried These Buzzy New Beauty Buys—& Here's How They Looked

Are they worth the money?

I'm very aware of my "beauty editor privilege," aka having a job that gives me access to copious amounts of creams, hairsprays, highlighters, and palettes — all for me to test and report the results. Sometimes I find instant favorites; other times, I break out in a rash. It's all in a day's work.
In the video above, I'm putting four of these brand-new products to the test. Wondering if ColourPop's new Sephora exclusives are worth the cash? Need a fix for those pesky bumps on the back of your arms? On the hunt for a new highlighter that'll blind your neighbors? Press play to find out what I think about them, then subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
The following products were provided to Refinery29 for the purpose of writing this story.
ColourPop Semi Precious Shadow Palette, $26, available at Sephora; ColourPop Amber Crystal Collection Bundle, $20, available at ColourPop; Huda Beauty Winter Soltice Highlighter Palette,$45, available at Sephora; TYPSY Marked Eyeline Maker, $22, available at TYPSY; TYPSY Whipstick Liquid Lipstick in Hotae Hotae, $23, available at TYPSY; Dermadoctor KP Duty High Potency Body Peel, $56, available at Ulta Beauty; Glamour Dolls x Lisa Frank Angled Blush Brush, $4.99, available at GlamourDolls; GlamourDolls x Lisa Frank Matte Bronzer in Bitten & Bronzed, $4.99, available at GlamourDolls; Rituel De Fille Color Set: Celestial Sphere Eye Soot, $100, available at Rituel de Fille.
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on November 27, 2017
