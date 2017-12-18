Beauty with Mi
I Tested Top Cult Lipsticks For 12 Hours Straight — & Here's How I Looked

Which one reigned supreme?

Is there a better time to test the longevity of new makeup than over the holidays? Between numerous glasses of mulled wine, tears shed over your great uncle's polarizing political comments, and kisses on New Years Eve, it's easy to put your makeup through the wringer after just one holiday gathering.
I can't speak for everyone, but the last thing I want to worry about while I'm getting festive is my lipstick. So, keeping with the holiday spirit, I decided to put three metallic liquid lipsticks — from CoverGirl, Smashbox, and Lottie London — through a 12-hour wear test in hopes that the experience will help us all avoid any lipstick mishaps this season. (Full disclosure: I had a particularly unflattering lipstick-on-teeth moment in 2015 that made it into every family photo that year.)
Curious to see how the shades wore? Press play on the video above to see if these lipsticks held their own against everything from burritos to gingerbread houses to kissing under the mistletoe.
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Rockstar, $6.99, available at Ulta Beauty;
Smashbox Always On Metallic Matte Liquid Lipstick in So Jelly, $24, available at Sephora;
Lottie London Slay All Day Longwear Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Boy Bye, $6.49, available at Ulta Beauty.
Cute Lipstick Ideas For New Years Eve Party, Holidays
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on December 18, 2017
