Beauty with Mi
Cheap Alternatives To Pricy Makeup Buys — That Actually Work

We put 'em to the test.

See more about this Episode
Finding comparable, low-cost alternatives to pricy makeup, skin, and hair buys has become something of a sport online. I certainly revel in the discovery of a good "dupe" — that is, a beauty product that so closely resembles another item that it could be considered a duplicate — but it's no easy feat.
A quick Google search for alternatives to the $50 blue eyeshadow you've been eyeing will serve up a handful of drugstore options vying for your attention instead. And while side-by-side swatches on hands and forearms can tell you a lot, there's nothing like seeing the product on the face to tell if it's worth your money.
So I put ten high-end products and their drugstore dupes to the test. But I didn't just swipe them on and call it a day; I wore them for twelve hours to really determine how they wear. An added bonus, every single item — from my brushes to my lipstick to my eyeshadow — is 100% cruelty-free.
Curious to see which side held up? Press play to find out and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
High-End Makeup:
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, $44, available at Charlotte Tilbury; Wander Beauty Concealer in Light $29, available at Sephora, Cover FX Matte Setting Powder in Light, $35, available at Sephora; Marc Jacobs Bronzer O!Mega Bronze $49, available at Marc Jacobs Beauty; Hourglass Radiant Blush in Dim Infusion $38, available at Sephora; RMS Beauty Champagne Rose Luminizer $38, available at RMS Beauty; Natasha Denona Sunset Palette $129, available at Sephora; Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper $20, available at Sephora; Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara $26, available at Birchbox; Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Dusty Rose $20, available at Ulta Beauty.
Drugstore Makeup:
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Soft Foundation in Soft Beige, $6, available at Wet n Wild; Wet n Wild Concealer Photo Focus Concealer in Light Ivory and Medium Beige, $4, available at Wet n Wild; Flower Beauty Miracle Matte Translucent Finishing Powder, $13, available at Walmart; Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer in Bronzer, $15; available at Ulta Beauty; Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso $7, available at Target; Highlighter: E.L.F. Highlighting Pearl Paint in Moonbeam $4, availalble at E.L.F.; ColourPop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette $16, available at ColourPop; Jordana FabuLiner Liquid Liner $3, available at Walgreens; Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water Resistant Mascara $14, available at Ulta Beauty; Milani Amore Matte Lip Cream in Precious $8.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened
This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge & It's SO Easy To Copy
Best Cruelty Free Makeup Drugstore, High End Brands
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyThe LatestMakeupNews
Released on January 8, 2018
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
How To Copy This $54 Cult Lipstick — With 4 Drugstore Dupes
Now Playing
Cheap Alternatives To Pricy Makeup Buys — That Actually Work
I Test Hundreds Of Beauty Products Every Year — But Here Are My 2017 Faves
I Tried The $450 "Ice-Facial" Celebs Love — & Here's What My Skin Looks Like Now
I Tested Top Cult Lipsticks For 12 Hours Straight — & Here's How I Looked
I Tried DIY Skin Care For A Week — & Here's What ACTUALLY Worked
What I Looked Like After Wearing THESE Drugstore Beauty Buys For 10 Hours
I Tried These Buzzy New Beauty Buys—& Here's How They Looked
I Tested 3 Cult Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes — & Here's What's Worth The $$
I Pitted A $50 Holographic Highlighter Against A $10 One — & Here's The Winner

Related Content

R29 Original Series