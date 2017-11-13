Beauty with Mi
I Pitted A $50 Holographic Highlighter Against A $10 One — & Here's The Winner

Does holographic highlighter actually look good IRL?

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
Holographic makeup isn't necessarily the most wearable of trends, but some form of the stuff – whether its lipstick, eyeshadow, or highlighter — has made its way into almost every mainstream beauty line from Sigma to Milk Makeup to Too Faced.
Despite the fact that I've worked in the beauty industry for almost three years now, I'd never really dipped my toes in the trend — mostly because I never thought I could actually pull it off — until now. Turns out, holographic makeup is universal and really only requires one thing: confidence. Because so many holographic highlighters include so many unnatural colors (sometimes even rainbow), you don't need to abide by any skin tone rules.
In the video above, I put two holographic highlighter palettes to the test. Are they really holo? Is blue actually flattering on cheekbones? Press play to find out and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
Holographic Powder Compared - Milk Makeup Lottie London
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on November 13, 2017
