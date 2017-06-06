Channel Your Inner Unicorn With These Holographic Makeup Looks

What do galaxy freckles, face stamps, and holographic makeup have in common? They're trends we never asked for — but love all the same. Take the latter, for example. Sure, three dimensional sheen on the eyes, lips, and cheekbones may not be the most wearable of makeup techniques, but the iterations we've seen from professional and aspiring makeup artists online are nothing short of mesmerizing. Naturally, we had to round them up.
Over the past few weeks, we've been taking full advantage of Instagram's new save feature to catalog our favorite examples of the trend. We're talking metallic swirls on the lips, super-iridescent pops of color on the eyes, and so much more — all of which we can totally see ourselves wearing on a night out.
Ahead, we've gathered the best holographic beauty Instagrams that will make you want to channel your inner unicorn.