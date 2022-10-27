How To Shop Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Like A Pro

The holidays have come early at Sephora — which is very good news for you. Whether you’re eyeing the bevy of sparkly gift sets or looking to repurchase your favorite luxe moisturizer, the iconic beauty retailer’s Holiday Savings Event is the time to do just that.
Anyone who’s shopped Sephora’s sales before knows the rules, but if you’re new here, this is the run-down: Depending on your Beauty Insider membership tier (which goes from Insider, VIB, and Rouge depending on how much you spend annually), you can get 10, 15, or 20% off, respectively. Rouge members can start shopping on October 28, VIBs on November 1, and Insiders on November 3. All tiers have until November 7 to use the promo code SAVINGS at checkout, which automatically applies the discount according to your membership tier. (Regardless of tier, all Beauty Insider levels can take 30% off all Sephora Collection products from October 28-November 7, no code needed.)
As with previous years, there is some fine print to keep in mind as you plan your Sephora haul: Clients are limited to one Dyson item (choose wisely), three Tarte Shape Tape concealers per transaction, The Ordinary products, MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM products, in-store services, previous purchases, and gift cards.
Now that you have the rules of the road, onto the fun part: Keep scrolling for the most worth-it items to snag during the sale.
Obviously, we couldn't not include an Airwrap in the bunch. Dyson's sleek styler rarely goes on sale (save for refurbished models), and depending on your Sephora membership tier, you can snag it for up to $112 off the brand-new, limited-edition colorway.
Sephora's in-house brand is highly slept on. The quality is on point and the products are all about getting the most bang for your buck. These baby blue makeup brushes are not only beautiful, but the quality is very much on point.
This silky-soft lip mask is internet-famous for good reason, and Laneige just released a festive peppermint flavor just in time for the holidays. Perfect stocking stuffer? We think so.
Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes are iconic, and the brand has outdone itself with its latest one, made in collaboration with artist Robin Eisenberg. The twelve shades offer a variety of hues from neutral to periwinkle in mattes, shimmers, and glitters so you can nail your holiday party glam.
Ilia's viral skin tint became an instant classic within the two short years since it launched. Lightweight yet hydrating (and with a hint of coverage), it's suitable for all skin types and is perfect for changing seasons when your skin is in need of some TLC.
Rare Beauty's liquid blush is intensely pigmented, available in gorgeous shades for every skin tone, and is utterly giftable as a perfect stocking stuffer.
