Sephora Upgraded Its Beauty Insider Program — & You Can Now Get Cash Off

Online shopping has been on the rise lately for obvious reasons, with e-commerce sales increasing by 25% since early March. Now, Sephora is making it even harder to resist adding to cart: The beauty behemoth announced today that it's upgrading its Beauty Insider program in North America with more savings, access to samples, and even experiences for loyal customers.
Perhaps the most exciting new development is Beauty Insider Cash, which lets customers use their earned points to get instant savings at checkout online and in-store. You can still rack up points and exchange them for products, but you can now use them to take money off your order, too — for example, 500 points will get you $10 off your purchase.
Advertisement
Sephora will also be holding members-only "point multiplier" events online and eventually in-store where you can earn points faster (and therefore reap the benefits sooner). Free standard shipping will now be available for all members: Rouge members will get free shipping with all purchases, VIB on purchases of $35 or more, and Insiders when they spend $50. Other perks of the upgrade include new birthday gift offerings, exclusive meet and greets (once social distancing restrictions are lifted), and first access to product launches (beginning in the fall).
That's not all: Beauty Insiders will also be able to make a difference by using their points to support organizations under Sephora's Charity Rewards initiative. The company will donate the corresponding dollar amount to the Tides Foundation to benefit a featured charity, which will be chosen on a rotating basis. For June, donations will go towards the National Black Justice Coalition, and Project Glimmer in July.
The changes to the Beauty Insider loyalty program officially go into effect tomorrow, May 29, and you can still join the program for free at any time. If you want to get your shopping cart loaded and ready to rack up on points, we're featuring some of our favorite new picks, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement