How To Shop Sephora’s Sale Frenzy Like A Pro

Karina Hoshikawa, Maggie Zhou
The holidays have come early at Sephora — which is very good news for you. Whether you’re eyeing the bevy of sparkly gift sets or looking to repurchase your favourite luxe moisturiser, the iconic beauty retailer’s sale frenzy is the time to do just that.
Anyone who’s shopped Sephora’s sales before knows the rules, but if you’re new here, this is the run-down: Beauty Pass Members get 20% off sitewide, from Tuesday November 8 to Thursday November 1 (it just excludes Dyson & ghd). Make sure you're signed into your Beauty Pass account and use the code SALEFRENZY.
Now that you have the rules of the road, onto the fun part: Keep scrolling for the most worth-it items to snag during the sale.
Sephora Collection, Advanced Brushes Set, $125

Sephora Collection
Advanced Brushes Set
$125.00
Sephora
Sephora's in-house brand is highly slept on. The quality is on point and the products are all about getting the most bang for your buck. These rose makeup brushes are not only beautiful, but the quality is very much on point.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $31

Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
$28.00
Sephora
This silky-soft lip mask is internet-famous for good reason — and doubles as a lip gloss. Perfect stocking stuffer? We think so.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $34

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
$34.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty's liquid blush is intensely pigmented, available in gorgeous shades for every skin tone, and is utterly giftable as a perfect stocking stuffer.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $34

Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$34.00
Sephora
Rihanna's gloss bomb is a favourite for a very good reason. Stock up on its six shades for yourself or a loved one this week.

JVN Complete Instant Recovery Heat Protectant Leave-In Serum, $44

JVN Hair
Complete Instant Recovery Heat Protectant ...
$44.00
Sephora
We're big fans of Jonathan Van Ness and their love of hair. You'll be pleased to hear that JVN is one of Sephora's Clean and Planet Positive brands, meaning its better for the Earth and its people.

Youth To The People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum, $104

Youth To The People
15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum
$104.00
Sephora Australia
This Youth To The People serum has been a favourite in our team — try it out for yourself this summer.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glam To Go Mini Palette, $51

Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glam To Go Mini Palette
$51.00
Sephora
Running from the office to a dinner with friends? Need a quick touch-up in the car? This buttery palette is your new holiday best friend.
