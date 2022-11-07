How To Shop Sephora’s Sale Frenzy Like A Pro

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The holidays have come early at Sephora — which is very good news for you. Whether you’re eyeing the bevy of sparkly gift sets or looking to repurchase your favourite luxe moisturiser, the iconic beauty retailer’s sale frenzy is the time to do just that.
Anyone who’s shopped Sephora’s sales before knows the rules, but if you’re new here, this is the run-down: Beauty Pass Members get 20% off sitewide, from Tuesday November 8 to Thursday November 1 (it just excludes Dyson & ghd). Make sure you're signed into your Beauty Pass account and use the code SALEFRENZY.
Now that you have the rules of the road, onto the fun part: Keep scrolling for the most worth-it items to snag during the sale.
Sephora's in-house brand is highly slept on. The quality is on point and the products are all about getting the most bang for your buck. These rose makeup brushes are not only beautiful, but the quality is very much on point.
This silky-soft lip mask is internet-famous for good reason — and doubles as a lip gloss. Perfect stocking stuffer? We think so.
Rare Beauty's liquid blush is intensely pigmented, available in gorgeous shades for every skin tone, and is utterly giftable as a perfect stocking stuffer.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $34
Rihanna's gloss bomb is a favourite for a very good reason. Stock up on its six shades for yourself or a loved one this week.
We're big fans of Jonathan Van Ness and their love of hair. You'll be pleased to hear that JVN is one of Sephora's Clean and Planet Positive brands, meaning its better for the Earth and its people.
Youth To The People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum, $104
This Youth To The People serum has been a favourite in our team — try it out for yourself this summer.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Glam To Go Mini Palette, $51
Running from the office to a dinner with friends? Need a quick touch-up in the car? This buttery palette is your new holiday best friend.