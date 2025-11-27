R29 Editors’ Picks: Fashion & Beauty Finds We’re Buying In December
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With summer on our doorstep, we're donning our sunnies, hydrating our skin and dusting off our formalwear in preparation for wedding season. It's the time for subtle updates to your wardrobe — a comfy flat for getting out and about in the heat, a fresh new fragrance or an airy summer dress. That breeze and ease is the vibe of this month's Editor's Picks from the Refinery29 Australia team. Keep reading to see what we're excited to buy or use this coming December.