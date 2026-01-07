Not to be mistaken for a potion ingredient from Harry Potter, mugwort is a weed that is hailed as a healing herb — it’s another favourite of traditional Asian medicine for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, used to treat inflammation, bacterial infections, and circulatory disorders. (At traditional bath house,s you can even soak in the healing herb). “​​In Korea, mugwort is used like tea tree oil to detoxify, clear, and soothe problematic, unhappy skin,” says Kwon. “It’s naturally rich in vitamins A and C and really helps to increase the production of proteins that help form the skin’s barrier. With fewer ‘holes’ in the barrier, skin retains water more effectively.”