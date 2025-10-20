Why Tanning Feels So Complicated For South Asian Women Like Me

It is unsurprising, then, that many South Asian women tell me they began their SPF journeys much later in life. Riya*, who is 43 next month, admits that she only started using sunscreen three years ago. It wasn’t a dermatologist or a skincare influencer that got through to her, but her 13-year-old daughter, who Riya says is “constantly schooling” her on the topic: “I genuinely never knew how much of a concern [sun damage] was,” she says, grateful to her daughter for pushing the subject. This is particularly heartening because, speaking from experience, getting a South Asian to change their viewpoint is no small feat. As a community, we are undeniably stuck in our ways, so Riya’s story is a reminder that the next generation of South Asians can be better informed and break the cycle.