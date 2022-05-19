South Asian Women Are Deleting Dating Apps & They Couldn’t Be Happier

While these women are prioritising other aspects of their lives, that doesn’t mean they’re completely against marriage (or judging anyone who chooses to focus on it), they’re just reframing how they view it — and themselves within it. They don’t subscribe to the problematic idea that your spouse must be your best friend, your best lover, and your “other half.” Instead, they view themselves as equals and worthy of a partner who enriches their lives, and not whose existence their lives are defined by. “There's obviously a lot that goes into thinking about [marriage]. There's the romantic notion, the American Dream [and] sharing that with a life partner, having that financial stability; it's all part of this ‘success,’” Bhat says. “But finding one partner that defines you and gives you a status symbol as an elite member of society, I don't know [young women] consciously look at it that way.”