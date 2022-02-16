I Quit My Side Hustle To Focus On My 9 To 5

Thirty-year-old Grace wanted to start a podcast but life had always got in the way, until the lockdowns started. As she was freelancing at the time, she had more flexibility to record and edit, which was vital for speaking with her busy guests. "Even with this flexibility I found it to be pretty tricky to keep up with things," she says. "I was doing around 20 hours per week on writing, recording, editing and planning. I didn’t have any time to look at the monetisation side of things or growing things beyond what came organically." Though she got lucky with some decent press and was even featured on the Apple Podcasts homepage, in the end she wasn’t able to sustain it alongside her work. "Around the same time I came to this decision I took on a full-time role that is very demanding so the idea of maintaining the podcast was definitely not feasible," Grace says. "I mean, maybe it’s not totally impossible but it would mean zero downtime whatsoever. It felt like a choice between the podcast or having any free time for anything else. So I ultimately chose the latter."