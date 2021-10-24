I Don’t Have Any Hobbies — Is There Something Wrong With Me?

But the idea that you need these hobbies to be an interesting person is flawed. That is guided by what we think we should be and what we think other people would want us to be. The fact is, we can create our own way of living that is healthy and a positive force in society without being the epitome of perfection. And even if it is spending time in a pub with friends, that could be a hobby! It doesn't need to be baking perfect cakes, running a number of marathons per year, speaking a new language perfectly, rollerblading... For some people that works, but not everyone. It should be something that challenges us but it could involve a conversation with a friend because we'd be intellectually and emotionally stimulated. As long as you enjoy it and it engages you in a healthy way, it works.