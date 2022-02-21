Fast Fashion Is Ripping Off These Crochet Artists

"What’s worse is that I messaged one company and they immediately removed the listing which they got from a wholesaler. That also made me upset. I can't imagine these things are being made to order, I'm sure that they just bulk made a lot of them, so now they're just sitting somewhere and these people probably aren't going to get paid for this work. There’s no solution to this stuff. It’s all over Pinterest in particular – I probably get about one DM a week about a different wholesaler on Pinterest that uses my photos with my face visible and their watermark. I've requested that they take it down and every time they do, then repost it. Apparently, there's nothing else that Pinterest can do about that. As a small creator, you don't have the time or the energy to be pursuing copyright violations. You feel like they pulled you into this really tricky, wholesale exploitative situation and you feel like you have to do something. But what am I supposed to do?