I Don’t Have Any Hobbies – Is There Something Wrong With Me?

The high expectations are paired with a lack of self-compassion, too – assuming that dropping a hobby is a sign you are 'lazy and boring'. These are the kinds of thoughts we challenge in cognitive behavioural therapy where we often work to improve our moods by balancing the thoughts that we have about ourselves and other people. If we were to instead hold a self-compassionate mindset where we are more tolerant, and more realistic, we’re less likely to beat ourselves up or drop everything we try. For example: 'It's hard for me to pick up a new hobby but I can try my best and see how I like it.' That's very different from: 'I should do this because everyone else is and I'm too lazy and I find it boring.' You should focus on flipping those automatic thoughts to something that is more gentle on oneself. That's a big key to getting on with engaging with activities and hobbies.