Baking can be many things: it can be delicious, soothing, time consuming and sometimes disastrous. But, unless you're doing banana bread, rarely is it simple. Without a capable guide, cakes can overflow their tin, cheesecakes can burn, muffins can taste overwhelmingly of baking soda, and cookies easily spread and form one giant, chocolate studded sheet. (Though that last one is only a disaster if you were planning on sharing).
This is why it's so handy to have books like Edd Kimber's on your kitchen shelf. Known as The Boy Who Bakes on Instagram, his new book One Tin Bakes sets you up for success. His clear guidelines and exciting recipes make light work for even the most novice of bakers. And, even better, there's the fact that every one of the book's 70 recipes only needs one tin: that means more variety, less washing up. Sorted.
There is already magic in a traybake if you do it right, but Edd opens up the possibilities to cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cakes. Ahead we've shared just some of our favourites: from the burn-proof burnt basque cheesecake to tahini chocolate chip cookie bars, these one tin bakes show that anything is possible with a good oven, a good recipe and the obligatory tin.