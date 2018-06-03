Ceramics that celebrate the female form are the conversation-starting homeware products the discerning millennial needs to add to their home right now.
Pots in the shape of breasts, plates painted with nude ladies on the beach and incense burners housed in the vaginas of little clay women – this ceramic trend will add personality to your garden, make a great gift for a friend, or brighten any room in your flat.
We've collated our favourite body positive pottery made by small-scale artisans whose work celebrates diversity and uninhibited sexuality.