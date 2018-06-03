Story from Home

Celebrate The Female Form With These Body Positive Ceramics

Kara Kia
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Group Partner Ceramics
Ceramics that celebrate the female form are the conversation-starting homeware products the discerning millennial needs to add to their home right now.
Pots in the shape of breasts, plates painted with nude ladies on the beach and incense burners housed in the vaginas of little clay women – this ceramic trend will add personality to your garden, make a great gift for a friend, or brighten any room in your flat.
We've collated our favourite body positive pottery made by small-scale artisans whose work celebrates diversity and uninhibited sexuality.
Related Stories
Inside My One-Bedroom London Flat
Why Do So Many Women's Bathrooms Look The Same?
12 Flatshare Disasters To Make You Hate Everyone

More from Home

R29 Original Series