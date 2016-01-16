6 Pieces Of Furniture Guaranteed To Fit In Your Small London Flat

Unless you live a life akin to that of a Buddhist monk, own few possessions and therefore have little need for storage (or a comfy sofa for that matter), living in bijoux London accommodation poses several problems. First, there’s all your stuff. And then of course, you need furniture to put the stuff on/in. And then there’s getting the furniture up three flights of stairs (Ross barking ‘pivot!’ at Chandler in that episode of Friends, anyone?)